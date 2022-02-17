East Midlands Airport to hold first in-person jobs fair since start of pandemic

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic and, instead, the airport has been running virtual events as part of its recruitment drive.

The jobs fair allows people to meet employers in person to find out more about the roles available. It’s also a great opportunity for recruiters to showcase what they have to offer job seekers.

Hundreds of roles are available across the airport site, working for the airport itself and with partner businesses.

Vacancies range from front line operational jobs to hospitality.

Employers attending the jobs fair include: East Midlands Airport (EMA), Aviation services experts Swissport, DHL Express, The Restaurant Group (TRG) which operates Frankie and Benny’s within the airport’s departure lounge, HMSHost, which runs food outlets within the airport, World Duty Free (WDF) – Dufry, WHSmith/InMotion, Boots, cargo handling agent HAE and Aviation Recruitment Network.

EMA and many of its partner businesses are gearing up for what promises to be a busier year following the easing of travel restrictions.

The travel sector was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic during which international travel was brought to a standstill.

However, the airport is forecasting a more optimist outlook for 2022 and is expecting 80 per cent of pre-Covid passenger numbers, most of whom will travel through the airport between April and October.

On hand to take questions at the jobs fair will be a team from the airport’s Academy which is a dedicated employment and skills facility for adults.

Working alongside Stephenson College, it supports unemployed people into work and provides free upskilling programmes to on-site employees. Job seekers who feel they would benefit from more training and support before applying for roles can discuss their needs with the Academy team who will be on hand during the jobs fair.

Dave Gale, East Midlands Airport’s Academy co-ordinator, says: “There is no substitute for job seekers meeting with employers in person. There are currently many vacancies across the whole of the business whether it’s working in thick of the operation out on the airfield, supporting customers through security or preparing and serving food and drink. We’re appealing to jobseekers whether they are people in work and looking for a change, or those out of work hoping to kick-start their career this year.”

Entry to the jobs fair is free but please register in advance https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/east-midlands-airport-jobs-fair-tickets-265046460097. The jobs are not first come, first serve.

Free parking is available on site and drivers will be directed to the appropriate car park.

