East Midlands Airport: all the cancelled and delayed flights for Thursday, June 16

Here is a list of the departure flight delays which are currently expected at East Midlands Airport so far today.

Ryanair flight to Alicante – FR9085 – expected to depart at 9.30am.

Ryanair flight to Mahon – FR2075 – expected to depart at 9.50am.

There are a few flights delayed at East Midlands Airport today

Ryanair flight to Corfu – FR3854 – expected to depart at 10.20am.

Blue Islands flight to Jersey – SI551 – expected to depart at 11.50am.

Ryanair flight to Bergerac – FR1682 – expected to depart at 2.05pm.

Ryanair flight to Tenerife – FR3152 – expected to depart at 2.05pm.

Jet2 flight to Tenerife – LS633 – expected to depart at 3.45pm.

Ryanair flight to Faro – FR1766 – expected to depart at 4.10pm.

Ryanair flight to Murcia – FR470 – expected to depart at 4.35pm.

Ryanair flight to Malaga – FR4458 – expected to depart at 4.50pm.

Ryanair flight to Barcelona – FR9388 – expected to depart at 5.05pm.

Ryanair flight to Alicante – FR9185 – expected to depart at 6.10pm.

Ryanair flight to Palma de Mallorca – FR6601 – expected to depart at 6.20pm.

Ryanair flight to Krakow – FR1724 – expected to depart at 6.35pm.

2Excel Aviation flight to Inverness – BRO25 – expected to depart at 7.10pm.

Jet2 flight to Ibiza – LS643 – expected to depart at 7.48pm.

Cargojet Airways flight to Cincinnati – W8384 – expected to depart at 9.50pm.

Maersk Air Cargo flight to Cologne – DJ6565 – expected to depart at 10.35pm.

Maersk Air Cargo flight to Cologne – DJ6977 – expected to depart at 10.50pm.