Train services on the East Coast Mainline are delayed due to an incident near Grantham.

Services are currently suspended on Hull Trains services between Hull and Kings Cross, East Midlands Trains services between Skegness and Nottingham and Mansfield and Norwich, and LNER services between Lincoln and Kings Cross.

East Coast Mainline trains halted due to 'incident'

National Rail has said it expects disruption to remain in place until 1pm today.

No trains are currently running between Newark Northgate and Grantham stations, as emergency services deal with an incident near Grantham.

Shuttle buses will run between Grantham and Nottingham, Sleaford and Peterborough.

Some services are terminating at Newark Northgate as a result of the incident.

Check before you travel:

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner

You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on station information pages

LNER

You can use your tickets on the following services:

East Midlands Railway services between Nottingham and St Pancras via Sheffield

Northern Rail services between Leeds / Doncaster and Sheffield, and also between Doncaster and Wakefield

Cross Country services between York and Doncaster

Virgin Trains services between Edinburgh / Glasgow and London Euston

Great Northern and Thameslink services between Kings Cross and Peterborough