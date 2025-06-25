Duo caught drug-dealing in Worksop in broad daylight jailed

A duo caught drug dealing in Worksop have been jailed for a combined total of five years and 11 months.

After a call came in on January 18, 2022 that a car was parked up on Sandhill Street, Worksop, handing out suspicious packages, the Worksop North neighbourhood policing team and response team immediately headed to the scene.

Arriving at 1.15pm, officers searched the Vauxhall car and retrieved a clear bag filled with small wraps of white powder, and burner style mobile phones.

Carl Millington, 56, and Donna Potts, 46, were arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs.

During a search of their property, officers found more damning evidence, including scales, small bags and more mobile phones.

The pair, both formerly of Gateford Road, Worksop, changed their pleas of not guilty to guilty for possession with the intent to supply the class A drug cocaine and possession with the intent to supply the class A drug heroin when they appeared in court on April 28, 2025.

During the sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, June 23, Millington was sent to prison for two years and ten months.

Potts was also sentenced for another count of possession with the intent to supply cocaine.

She had been pulled over in a van in Wingfield Avenue on April 19, 2023.

Potts, already under investigation for the previous drug offences, was searched, leading police to uncover 19 wraps of cocaine in her possession.

With both of these cases combined, she was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

PC Lee Ryan, of the Worksop North neighbourhood policing team, said: “We know that drug crime can have a devastating impact on individuals and communities, and it will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We take robust action against this sort of behaviour, and I hope the wider community in Worksop is reassured by the sentences handed down.

“Our officers work closely with local communities to gather intelligence, and it is therefore vital that if you see something suspicious in your area, you report it to police.”