Drone footage taken on Saturday showed standstill traffic for Tesco petrol station in Gateford Road, as motorists queued to buy fuel.

The Government officials have said that there is ‘no fuel shortage’ and today they announced that they will be suspending competition law to allow oil firms to deliver fuel to petrol stations that need it most.

Photos received revealed several petrol stations in Worksop were forced to close over the weekend, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Asda due to HGV driver shortages and issues around supplying fuel to stations across the country.

Sainsbury's petrol station in Highgrounds Road, Worksop, closed on Saturday due to a 'fuel delivery'.

In response, the government will issue a temporary visa scheme to allow around 5,000 foreign HGV drivers to work in the UK until Christmas Eve - but this has faced criticism over whether it will be enough to solve the problems.