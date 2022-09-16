The man, formerly a driver with Worksop-based Johnson Bros (Tours), was reportedly working on a National Express contract when the incident happened.

National Express said the driver’s standard of driving was ‘unacceptable’, and he was dismissed from the company.

A spokesman for Johnson Bros (Tours), of Dukeries Industrial Estate, Claylands Avenue, Worksop, said the firm received a call from National Express regarding the incident and the employee was immediately taken off all driving duties while they conducted their own investigation.

The driver was pictured using his mobile phone while driving a coach full of passengers.

The spokesman said: “Like National Express we view the safety of customers, employees and other road users as our number one priority.

“This driver’s conduct was totally unacceptable and he is no longer employed by ourselves.”

Passengers were travelling from London to Bradford via National Express, but were asked to change onto another coach at Leicester due to staff shortages.

The Johnson Bros (Tours) driver took the passengers forward from Leicester.

A picture shows the driver appearing to use his mobile phone at the wheel.