Dreaded 1644 siege of Bolsover Castle comes to life in family event this weekend

Bolsover Castle is under siege!

Well, kind of.

This weekend (June 8-9) English Heritage are re-enacting the dreaded siege of Bolsover Castle in 1644.

It’s the Civil War and the Duke of Cavendish is nervously awaiting the Parliamentarian armies to arrive at the doorstep of Bolsover.

Hear the canons roar and see the soldiers prepare for battle as they sharpen their swords, prepare their muskets and clash in a fight over king and country.

The event runs from 11am-5pm on each day.

Tickets and more information available here.

