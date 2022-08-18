Dramatic Worksop flash flood affected almost 80 properties and canal wall

Intense rainfall on Tuesday night (August 16) resulted in a flash flood in Worksop, submerging cars in water, breaking through supermarket roofs and even making its way into Bassetlaw Hospital.

It is thought that waters have now receded.

Yesterday it was revealed many houses and businesses were affected by the flooding, and that the Chesterfield Canal, near Matalan, had its wall blasted out by the force of the water.

It is thought almost 80 properties were affected by Tuesday's flash flood in Worksop.

Nottinghamshire County Council has now revealed at least 66 residential properties, 12 commercial properties and one critical infrastructure were impacted by the incident.

An update on the state of the canal is expected today by the Canal and River Trust.

People are asked to report any hazards relating to the highways on 0300 500 8080.