Dramatic pursuit and arrest after runaway driver rammed cop car features on tonight's Police Interceptors

Officers’ skills are put to extreme test as they work to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion on tonight’s fast-paced instalment of Police Interceptors.

The truck driver performs several dangerous manoeuvres, nearly causing collisions, before reversing at speed into the unmarked police car, causing significant damage to it, before driving off.

Numerous police units work together to stop the truck and, with the help of a police helicopter, two occupants are soon found in nearby woodland and arrested after making a run for it.

Sergeant Neil Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police’s road crime team, said: “Our priority is to keep people safe, however this driver showed a complete lack of regard for the safety of other road users, police officers, the public or himself.

“He performed dangerous manoeuvres on several occasions, endangering life, during his unsuccessful bid to evade arrest.

“He was intent to do whatever was necessary in order to escape, including ramming police cars and intimidating other road users.

“However, thanks to the tenacity of our highly committed and experienced officers, we were able to bring an end to his dangerous driving, put him in handcuffs and bring him to justice.”

Meanwhile, members of Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team make two arrests and seize a quantity of cannabis after stopping and searching a taxi, officers are on the tail of a car suspected to be involved in the illegal supply of drugs and suspicions over a car spotted in the middle of the street lead to a drink-drive arrest.