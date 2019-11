These dramatic pictures capture the moment a Morrison's delivery driver got stuck in flood waters at Rufford Ford.

The pictures, taken by commercial videographer and photographer Rich Norgate show the abandoned van in the water today (November 8).

Picture: Rich Norgate

The ford is flooded after heavy rainfall yesterday and overnight.

Several flood warnings are still in place.

Picture: Rich Norgate

Picture: Rich Norgate

Picture: Rich Norgate