Dozens of bee sculptures to go on display as part of new trail across Worksop and Bassetlaw

Artists are being urged to submit their bee designs for the North Notts Nectar Trail which will include 30 sculptures aimed at celebrating positive character traits and the natural environment.

The trail, which is being delivered by North Notts BID in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity and created by Making Trails - will see the uniquely decorated sculptures installed at beginning of April for 22 weeks.

Organisers are looking for artists - amateur and professional - to create designs.

Artists are invited to submit up to five designs for the sculptures by midnight February 6, after which 30 bee designs will be commissioned.

It follows last year’s BookBench Trail which saw decorated benches installed in Worksop, Retford, Harworth, Tuxford, the Idle Valley and around the Harley Gallery.

Chief executive of North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn said: “Following the success of the Book Bench Trail in 2021, we are delighted to announce the launch of the North Notts Nectar Trail for this year, which aims to spread important messages such as being kind, resourceful, innovative and mindful of the environment.”

An app will be launched in conjunction with the trail, which people can use to locate the sculptures and discover more about bees.

Sally added: “The trail will be a fantastic opportunity to bring residents and visitors from the region and beyond to our North Nottinghamshire streets, open spaces and public areas this spring and summer.”

Portfolio holder for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jo White said the council was “very excited” to be involved.

"It will be a fantastic representation of the creative and community spirit of Bassetlaw, and I encourage families and friends to make their own personal discoveries about themselves and the local area by following the trails across our four town centres,” she said.

“Our local high streets have faced significant challenges for many years with the increase in online shopping and the pandemic has intensified that situation.

"We want to emphasise the importance and benefits of shopping local by encouraging footfall back into our town centres with a strong sense of community participation through healthy activities such as this.

"The council and its partners will be encouraging the engagement of schools directly in the competition for designs as we want everyone to enjoy the project.”

After the trail has ended, the sculptures will be showcased at a closing event before being auctioned off, with the proceeds donated to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust board, Suzy Brain England, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the North Notts Nectar Trail, which promises to be a wonderful showcase for local artists as well as create a brilliant and engaging display for local people.

“The money raised will benefit our trust in a myriad of ways, particularly Bassetlaw Hospital as we embark upon some exciting new projects and developments in the not too distant future, and will help us go above and beyond in delivering the very best care, treatment and clinical environments for the communities we serve.”