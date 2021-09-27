Down and dirty to raise cash at the Pretty Muddy Race for Life event

The Race for Life events, took place at Clumber Park on Saturday 25 and Sunday, September 26 and were open to people of all ages and abilities.

The events included a 3K, 5K, 10K as well as Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, is an inspiring series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. Money raised funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

This year, participants set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Every year around 27,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

