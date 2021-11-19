The usually private studios are opening their doors to the public to offer a glimpse into their practice and creative world.

People can meet the artists, learn more about their work, and discover ways that they can get involved at the studios, through classes and workshops.

There will be the opportunity to browse and buy work directly from the makers, as well as view on-going projects.

Studios include ceramicists, clothing makers, jewellers, digital artists, furniture makers and more. Credit: Richard Edwards

The studios will be open on November 26, 27 and 28.

Each artist’s studio is completely unique and includes sculptors, ceramicists, clothing makers, jewellers, digital artists, furniture makers, conservators, textile artists, print makers, workshop leaders, horologists, instrument makers and restorers.

The studios will also be joined by Welbeck Abbey Brewery and Women of Welbeck, hosting pop-up refreshments, as well as The Harley Gallery hosting their ‘Star Makers’ Christmas stalls, from the Welbeck Courtyard.

Urban Projections, Artists at the studios said: “We can’t wait to welcome the public into our studio spaces. The pandemic hit creatives incredibly hard, so finally being able to share our work and practice is fantastic, especially as it is the 20th anniversary of this event.

“We hope that our open studios will inspire makers of the future, and demonstrate the incredible talent that the region has to offer”.

The Studios will be open 10am – 4pm daily, with the last entry at 3.30pm. Entry is free.