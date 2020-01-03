Doncaster rail passengers warned of reduced East Coast service this weekend due to engineering work

Doncaster rail passengers face a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line this weekend as the next stage of £1.2 billion improvement works takes place.

Fewer trains will enter and exit London King’s Cross as work continues this Saturday and Sunday.

Doncaster railway station

On five weekends, there will be a reduced service and on Saturday, 25 and Sunday, 26 January and Saturday, 29 February and Sunday, 1 March no trains will be able to call at the station. This is to allow workers to carry out upgrades to signalling, power supply and track.

Passengers are urged to plan their journey and as there are fewer services, those which do run are expected to be busier than normal, so passengers should book if possible.

Once complete, the East Coast Upgrade will offer more and fasterservices, faster services, improved reliability and more seats.

Other dates when there will be a reduced service are:

January 11-12

January 18-19

February 8-9

February 15-16