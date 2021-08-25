Beginning at 6pm, the event is an opportunity to hear about the work and achievements of the organisation in 2020/21, particularly in light of COVID-19.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “Since we became a Foundation Trust, we have held a meeting every year for our members to attend and receive an update on the previous 12 months. Last year, due to the restrictions on large meetings and social distancing measures, our Annual Members’ Meeting had to take place virtually for the first time ever.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to host Annual Members' Meeting online

“Even though we will miss seeing everyone in person, we are excited that you can now attend the meeting from the comfort of your own home using video technology and we hope that this will make the event more convenient for you.

“Whilst the challenges of the pandemic required the Trust to fundamentally change the way we provide care, we must not forget that the past year has been full of promise and improvement and this is an opportunity for our Board of Directors, Council of Governors and members to come together to reflect on this performance.”

The meeting will be conducted online but it will follow a similar agenda to previous years.