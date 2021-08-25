On Monday, August 30, many local practices and pharmacies in Doncaster and Bassetlaw will be operating reduced opening times, with only a select few remaining open during this period. As such, medical and clinical staff at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.

Throughout the past number of weeks, the Emergency Departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital have seen an increasing number of patients, with 13,000 attendances recorded in August to-date. Health professionals at the Trust are asking that local people only attend if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if it is not an emergency.

DBTH professionals ask people only attend emergency centres if they need urgent care.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Medical Director for Workforce and Specialty Development and Consultant at the Trust, said: “With only a few days left until the bank holiday, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend. We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.