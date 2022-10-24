Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBTH) hosted its annual awards night on October 20 to highlight notable achievements from staff over the past 12 months.

Staff within the trust nominated their colleagues, highlighting exceptional contributions from individuals and teams which have gone above and beyond in the course of their work.

Alongside their wider colleagues, these individuals, including the fellow commendable nominees, have worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that patients receive high quality care each and every day – either by directly supporting care and treatment, or by enabling this work.

The Star Awards evening celebrated the hard work of many staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Over the course of the evening, prizes were announced for winners in a variety of categories.

Some of the 11 winners included: Rising Star: Bethany Trout, Lifetime Achievement: Alasdair Strachan, Development Champion: Mr Auos Al-Dujaily, Patient Champion: Maria Massey, Wellbeing Champion: Kerry Turner, and Behind the scenes champion: Ronald Stretton.

Richard Parker OBE, chief executive at the trust, said: “The Star Awards are a fantastic way to showcase the incredible achievements of our colleagues and teams. This year we received a record number of nominations and throughout the past two years particularly, colleagues really have given there all as we navigated the turbulent waters of the pandemic and onwards towards recovery.”

Hundreds of nominations were submitted across the various award categories.

He added: “I want to congratulate our worthy winners and nominees – I hope everyone had a fantastic night, and thank you for everything that you do, day-in and day-out.”