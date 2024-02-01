News you can trust since 1895
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 17 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 17 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of January 21, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21, was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.

The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 19.

