Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals to host virtual Annual Members’ Meeting in September
This event provides an opportunity to learn about the organisation’s work and achievements throughout 2023/24. The meeting will stream from 6pm on YouTube, as well as on the organisation’s website.
Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “The Annual Members’ Meeting is a key event in our calendar, serving as a platform to recognise and celebrate the remarkable progress made by colleagues within the Trust, as well as to identify areas for improvement, challenge and opportunity in the year ahead.
“The virtual meeting will offer a comprehensive overview of our accomplishments, advancements, and milestones from the past 12 months. We will discuss key performance indicators, both operational and financial, and members will also have the opportunity to send in questions ahead of time, which will be answered by members of the Board of Directors.
“As in previous years, we are pleased that our members can attend the meeting from the comfort of their own homes. Using video technology, we hope this format will be more convenient for you as we highlight the past, present, and future plans of our hospitals.”
Throughout the meeting, executive colleagues, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, will present updates on:
- Overall operational activity
- Highlights and challenges throughout the year
- Financial performance
- An update on local, regional, and national developments in health and social care
The meeting will be conducted online but will follow a similar agenda to previous years. For more information on how to access the meeting and submit questions, please visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk
If members have a question they wish to raise as part of the Annual Members Meeting, they can fill in this short form: https://forms.office.com/e/HCe2qKmpPR.
