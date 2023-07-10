Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) appoint new associate chief nurse for Safe Staffing

Kirsty Clarke will oversee the planning, development, and effective utilisation of the organisation’s nursing and midwifery workforce.

This will include oversight of national Safer Staffing requirements and recruitment and retention strategies for nurses, midwifes and theatre practitioners.

Kirsty brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having served as a dedicated healthcare professional for more than 25 years.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is delighted to announce the appointment of Kirsty Clarke as the associate chief nurse for Safe Staffing. (Photo by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH))

Karen Jessop, chief nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are thrilled to have Kirsty join our team as the associate chief nurse for Safe Staffing.

"Kirsty’s extensive experience, passion for safe staffing, and dedication to professional development make her the ideal candidate for this important role.

"We are confident that she will lead our organisation to new heights in ensuring the highest standards of care through effective staffing strategies.”

Kirsty will oversee the delivery of systems and processes to ensure compliance with the National Quality Board and NICE safer staffing requirements for nursing and midwifery staffing. She will also manage the implementation and embedding of the safer nursing care tool (SNCT) and contribute to nationally recommended nursing establishment reviews.

In addition, Kirsty will lead the Professional Nurse Advocate program (PNA), providing support to the director of Midwifery regarding Professional Midwife Advocates (PMA), and will be responsible for the assurance reporting of safe staffing metrics to the Trust Board of Directors.

Kirsty said: “I am delighted to take on the position of associate chief nurse for Safe Staffing at DBTH.

"Throughout my career, I have witnessed the profound impact that effective staffing strategies have on patient outcomes and staff satisfaction.

"I am committed to ensuring that we have a well-supported, skilled, and engaged nursing and midwifery workforce that delivers exceptional care to our patients.

“I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team, as well as our valued partners and stakeholders, to develop and implement robust recruitment and retention strategies.