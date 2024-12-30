Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals urge public to use hospital services wisely this New Years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the New Year approaching, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging local residents to help keep hospital services accessible to those who need them most.

As winter brings heightened demand on hospital services, the trust is encouraging the public to use NHS resources wisely and consider their options carefully before attending the Emergency Department.

Doctor Nick Mallaband, Medical Director at DBTH, said: “New Years is an especially busy period for our hospitals, with a significant increase in cases of winter illnesses like flu, respiratory infections, and fall-related injuries.

“We encourage our community to make thoughtful healthcare decisions to help us focus on providing care for the most vulnerable and critically ill patients.”

Bassetlaw Hospital, Carlton Road, Worksop.

To help ease unnecessary strain on hospital services, the trust is asking that you:

Treat minor ailments such as diarrhoea and vomiting at home. Keep stocked up: be prepared with essential medicines and supplies.

Use your local pharmacy for help treating minor ailments such sore throats, uncomplicated urinary tract infections, insect bites or skin complaints such as impetigo

For non-urgent medical advice or care use NHS 111, call 111 or visit www.111.nhs.uk

GP and local walk-in centres are available for conditions with lasting symptoms, chronic pain or prescriptions.

Use the Mexborough Montagu Minor Injuries Unit (Adwick Road, S64 0AZ) for urgent treatment for complaints such as simple fractures, sprains, cuts and burns or rashes. The service is open 9am-9pm every day apart from Christmas Day.

Use the Minor Eye Conditions Service for help with red eye or eyelids, eye irritation or inflammation, in growing lashes or foreign body in the eye or watery eye.

You can also help hospital services to run smoothly over winter by keeping or rearranging your appointments.

Dr Nick Mallaband added: “We understand that, as we approach the New Year, it can be a busy time for everyone, but it’s essential to prioritise your health.

“If you have an appointment with us, please make every effort to attend.

“If you need to rearrange, do so as soon as possible to ensure we can allocate this time to another patient.”

Individuals who have provided a private mobile phone number and email will receive information about their appointments via email and/or text messages from 07860 039 092, which provides access to the Patient Portal, provided by DrDoctor.

For more information, see: www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/doncaster-and-bassetlaw-teaching-hospitals-urge-public-to-use-hospital-services-wisely-this-new-years/.