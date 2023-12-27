Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospital trust receives over 2,000 gifts for patients this Christmas

Patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust have been showered with 2,000 gifts.

In addition, festive fundraising activities, have also raised a huge £27,485 for the DBTH charity.

Amongst those donating gifts were regular supporters Club Doncaster – including Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Belles and Doncaster Rugby League – Doncaster Knights, GXO, Legacy Church and more.

Helen Mee, senior sister on the children’s ward, said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the generosity of our community this festive season and we cannot begin to express our heartfelt thanks.”

The children’s departments, which includes the children’s ward, neonatal unit, children’s emergency department and children’s outpatients, were proud recipients of many of the gifts.

Helen added: “The time and effort it took for each group to gather, wrap, and deliver all of these items must have been huge.

“We cannot say thank you enough.”

The trust received one of its largest donations to date from the logistics company, DHL.

The donation consisted of around 10 large roll cages, full of items ranging from toys for the children’s departments, to everyday items for adult wards – such as care of the elderly or end of life care – such a wash bags, socks, body wash, nail files, body sprays and more.

Several supporters of DBTH charity also hosted fundraising events, such as Astrea Academy Woodfields, who hosted a Christmas event at their school with festive activities, lunch, and Christmas jumpers.