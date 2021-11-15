Donation made to minibus fund at Worksop care home

Jason Moody, of Pandrol UK, completed the Worksop Triathlon on September 5 and raised £2,000 for the Ashley Care Centre minibus fund.

He chose the Ashley Care Centre as it was close to his heart.

Jason said: “My mother-in-law was due to come to Ashley before sadly passing away, and a minibus would allow residents to go on trips and to events in the local community.

Jason Moody, Kerry Shutt and Amit Patil.

"Myself and Kerry Schutt would like to thank everyone at Pandrol UK and Tescos who took the time to sponsor us.”

Ashley Care Centre manager, Amit Patil, added: “It was a lovely surprise for Jason to offer to do this.”

"He’s done amazingly well and the money will really help our residents with dementia to get back out safely into the local community after what has been a really stressful time during the lockdowns.