Donation made to minibus fund at Worksop care home
A minibus fund at a Worksop care home as received a much welcomed boost.
Jason Moody, of Pandrol UK, completed the Worksop Triathlon on September 5 and raised £2,000 for the Ashley Care Centre minibus fund.
He chose the Ashley Care Centre as it was close to his heart.
Jason said: “My mother-in-law was due to come to Ashley before sadly passing away, and a minibus would allow residents to go on trips and to events in the local community.
"Myself and Kerry Schutt would like to thank everyone at Pandrol UK and Tescos who took the time to sponsor us.”
Ashley Care Centre manager, Amit Patil, added: “It was a lovely surprise for Jason to offer to do this.”
"He’s done amazingly well and the money will really help our residents with dementia to get back out safely into the local community after what has been a really stressful time during the lockdowns.
"We are so grateful to Jason and the rest of the team for taking the time and effort to help our residents.”