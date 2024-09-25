Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are nine dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Walter
10-year-old Walter can sometimes be a bit worried when he doesn’t know someone, but once he is introduced, it doesn’t take long to win him around. Once you do, he is a tactile, friendly boy who has a zest for life and loves to be in the outdoors, taking in all the different smells. Walter is a real gentleman, and although he may be an older boy, don’t be fooled by his age, as he loves to go on new adventures. He loves being around terrier-type dogs, so even if you have a smaller dog, please don’t hesitate to reach out. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/harrier/1140676 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Max
Three-year-old Max, the Pointer Cross, is ready to find his forever home. This handsome boy is full of energy and potential. Max is a staff favourite, and his handlers have been known to play rock, paper, scissors to see who gets to spend time with him first in the morning. Spending time with Max always leads to at least one laugh-out-loud moment. Max can be a bit nervous and is looking for a home in a quiet area where he can do his own thing. He is looking forward to training with his new owners, as he is quick to learn and always brings joy and laughter. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/pointer/1258118 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Cinders
Cinders is a four-year-old Labrador Retriever Cross who is looking to be the only pet in the home, but is friendly with everyone she meets. Cinders loves a fuss, and is a very sweet girl who likes to run around and play with her toys. She is very keen to jump in the car and go on lots of adventures. She is looking to live with young adults, ages 15 and above who are confident with bigger dogs. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/3477727 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Mollie
Mollie is a beautiful two-year-old Border Collie Cross in search of a loving forever home where she can receive the socialisation, love, and attention she needs. She is a very sweet dog who enjoys playing fetch and would thrive in a home with a large garden for her to play in and quiet walks to explore new places. Mollie is looking for a friendly family to help boost her confidence and shower her with love. She can live with older children, aged 12 and above. More information available at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/collie-border/3472434 Photo: Dogs Trust
