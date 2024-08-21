Dogs Trust: Introducing nine dogs available for adoption in Nottinghamshire

Here are nine dogs available for adoption at Dogs Trust Loughborough.
Please note that some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed since publication.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected]
1. Marshmallow
Marshmallow is a delightful two-year-old Lurcher who is in search of a family that can offer lots of love, care, and patience to allow him to adjust at his own pace. Once he's settled, you'll see Marshmallow as the fun-loving, handsome, cheeky boy he truly is. Marshmallow is seeking a home with adults only and will need to be the only dog in the household. More info on Marshmallow can be viewed at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1253636 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Usher
Usher is a three-year-old Akita who is sure to steal your heart quickly. He is a total sweetheart, loyal, sweet, and goofy. Usher is looking for a confident family who can help him manage his excitement. He can live with young adults (15 and above) and will need to be the only dog in the house. He would like to be the only pet in his new home and would enjoy walks in quiet locations. Usher gets very excited to see his favourite people and is renowned for his lovely singing to show you how much he loves you.Read more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/akita/3437493 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Twilight
Twilight is a loveable and gentle four-year-old greyhound with a big personality. Twilight loves his food which makes him a very keen learner for a treat or two. He also loves his toys and so playing with toys is a favourite pastime. Twilight does have a sensitive side and can find loud noises a little scary so he would prefer a quiet, adult only home away from hustle and bustle and where there is a sofa to share. Twilight is seeking a home with a secure garden and although he enjoys walking with canine friends, he would prefer to be the only dog in his new home. We are confident Twilight will flourish and be a fabulous, best pal in his forever home. More details at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/greyhound/1258067 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Syrup
Three-year-old crossbreed Syrup is a bundle of affection and energy who would love nothing more than to go home where there is a full toy box. She loves to play but equally loves to sit and have fuss from those she knows. Syrup would make a great companion for an adventurous family as she enjoys quiet countryside walks where she can sniff to her hearts content. Syrup could live with young adults (15 years and over) and is looking to be the only pet in her new home. She will love someone around throughout the day as she struggles with being left alone so time would need to be built up gradually. Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/crossbreed/3442258 Photo: Dogs Trust
