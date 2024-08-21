Dogs Trust: Introducing nine dogs available for adoption in Nottinghamshire

4 . Syrup

Three-year-old crossbreed Syrup is a bundle of affection and energy who would love nothing more than to go home where there is a full toy box. She loves to play but equally loves to sit and have fuss from those she knows. Syrup would make a great companion for an adventurous family as she enjoys quiet countryside walks where she can sniff to her hearts content. Syrup could live with young adults (15 years and over) and is looking to be the only pet in her new home. She will love someone around throughout the day as she struggles with being left alone so time would need to be built up gradually. Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/crossbreed/3442258 Photo: Dogs Trust