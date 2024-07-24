Dogs Trust: Introducing nine dogs available for adoption in Nottinghamshire

Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are nine dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Please be aware that since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
1. Sonny
Gorgeous Sonny the Labrador Retriever is ready to bound into your life, head first. He is a large, lovely boy who is looking for adopters who can help him manage his‘big feelings’ and settle in. He is a lovely lad who would love an active home who wants an adventure buddy by day, and a snuggle buddy by night. If you want a stunning boy who will turn heads, Sonny is the dog for you. See more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/3468417Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bailey
Bailey is a beautiful, eight-year-old Beagle who is incredibly affectionate. She is in search of a patient family who will help her settle in slowly, with plenty of love and reassurance. Currently, Bailey is staying in a foster home where she enjoys going on adventures, paddling in the stream, and ending her day with a cuddle and a big snooze. For more information, see www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/beagle/3470941Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Clifford
Clifford is a gentle Akita cross who has stolen the hearts of many at Dogs Trust Loughborough. His favourite things to do are sunbathe, play fetch, and have a quick cuddle before he is off on his next adventure. He loves a good sniff, playing football in the garden, and playing with his toys. He is looking for a loving home and can live with children aged 12 and older. More info at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/akita/1237603Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Drizzle
Drizzle is a lovely two-year-old Lurcher who will steal your heart when she shows you her affectionate side. She is looking for a calm and affectionate adult-only household where she can relax and settle into her forever home. Drizzle loves attention and enjoys sticking close to her owners. For more details, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1268826Photo: Dogs Trust
