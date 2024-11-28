Dogs Trust: Introducing 10 dogs needing a forever home in Derbyshire this month

4 . Freddie

One-year-old Freddie always puts a smile on his carer's faces with his zest for life and goofyness. He is a big bundle of fun who would love a family who can both physically and mentally stimulate him. Freddie is not a dog who wants to snooze on the sofa all day and would love someone to be as adventurous and as energetic as him. Freddie can live with adults only and no other pets in his new home. He is working on his interactions with other dogs and can become frustrated quickly, so will need someone to help him through this. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3468815 Photo: Dogs Trust