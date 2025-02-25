Dogs Trust: East Midlands rescue dogs looking for a forever home in our region

3 . Freddie

Freddie is a one-year-old bundle of joy that will brighten your day with his goofiness and zest for life. He is a German shepherd full of energy and always eager to learn. If you are up for a challenge and love to keep both yours and his mind and body active, Freddie could be the perfect match for you. Freddie is looking for an adult-only (18+) home with no other pets. He is working on his doggy social skills and can get a bit frustrated with other dogs - with patience and consistent training, he will thrive. He is not the type to nap all day – he wants an active and adventurous home where he can keep you on your toes and shower you with tail wags and love. View more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3468815 Photo: Dogs Trust