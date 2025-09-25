Dogs Trust East Midlands: Nine adorable dogs looking for a forever home this September

It is that time of the month to share about dogs from Dogs Trust who need a forever home.
Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption this September.
Here are six dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Digby
Digby is a friendly Jack Russell Terrier seeking patient adopters to help him adjust to life in his new forever home. He enjoys exploring during his walks but prefers rural areas away from other dogs, as they make him feel worried or nervous. Digby is looking for a quiet, adult-only home where his owners can show him the ropes and allow him to settle in at his own pace. It's important for them to have the patience to understand that Digby may need some time to relax and feel comfortable. See more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/3582240. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Hugo and Princess
Hugo and Princess are two gorgeous older Chihuahuas who are looking for a forever home together. They currently live in foster care, where they have shown to love a fuss, lots of attention and won’t say no to a cosy lap to sit on. This loveable pair enjoy nothing more than an easy stroll, followed by a snooze on the sofa. This bonded pair are looking for a relaxing home to settle down in, and would like to be the only dogs in the house. See here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/chihuahua-smooth-coat/3588138. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Kira
Kira the Bull Terrier is an older girl who is still energetic, lively and loves to receive attention. Kira is looking for a forever home where she can keep playing. She loves to run around off lead and roll in the grass, playing with soft toys all day long. Kira is looking for an adult only home where she can be the only pet, so she can soak up all the attention for herself. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-bull/1245309. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Mo
Meet Mo the Crossbreed, he is an active boy who will never say no to an adventure. With some Spaniel in him, he would love to remain active, and stay stimulated in his forever home. Mo is looking for an adult-only home, but would be happy to live with other cats and dogs. Mo is looking for patient adopters who are happy to give him the space he needs to settle in at his own pace. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/crossbreed/1261870. Photo: Dogs Trust