Dogs Trust East Midlands: Eight excellent dogs looking for a forever home this August

2 . Chloe

Meet Chloe, a two-year-old Siberian Husky Cross who is a sweet and sensitive dog. Chloe can be anxious about the big wide world, so she is seeking a family that can help her overcome her initial worries. She can live with older children (16+) who can give her the space she needs and are confident around dogs. Chloe is looking for a home where she can settle in gradually and would prefer to be the only pet. Ideally, she would love quiet walks right outside her door, allowing her to explore her surroundings peacefully. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/siberian-husky/3584671 Photo: Dogs Trust