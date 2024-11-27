Dogs Trust: Dogs needing a forever home in the East Midlands this December

Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Dancer
Dancer the Lurcher is always full of joy and excitement when he greets his favourite people! He quickly forms relationships and has enjoyed meeting everyone during his time at the centre. Dancer is a fun-loving boy who eagerly greets other dogs when he's out and about, ready to show them just how friendly he is—ready or not, here he comes! For more info, see: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1261774 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Jack
Nine-year-old Jack the Corgi loves going for walks and would prefer a home that is quiet yet interesting, with plenty of sights and smells to explore. He would also enjoy having a toy box filled with soft toys and rope toys, as his favourite activities include playing tug games. For more information, see: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/welsh-corgi-cardigan/3540614 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Posie
Posie is a 3-year-old, energetic girl who loves carrying and playing with toys. She enjoys jumping in the car, making her an excellent companion for adventures. Posie is friendly and loves to meet new people. She would be best suited for a home with young adults aged 15 and over who are comfortable with a lively dog. Posie can get a bit frustrated when she sees other dogs, so her ideal adopters would live in a quieter area. It's important for her to have access to a garden where she can run around and play with her new family. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/3532359 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Ted
One year old Ted the Patterdale Terrier has a had a bit of a turbulent start to life and needs someone to help him finally settle in to his forever home. He is a sensitive boy and is worried by many things. For someone who loves to get out and about for an adventure, Ted’s biggest worry is other dogs, so he would need a family to be willing to take him on quieter walks. He would best suit an active adult-only family who have time and patience to help him settle in. More details at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-patterdale/3438332 Photo: Dogs Trust
