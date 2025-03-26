Dogs Trust: Are you able to adopt one of these nine lovable dogs in the East Midlands?

Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are nine dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
Check out these nine ‘Dogs of the Month for March 2025’ from our friends at Dogs Trust.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Autumn
Four-year-old Autumn, the Crossbreed, is a bundle of joy sure to bring a smile to your face. She is highly intelligent and seeks a family that will keep her mentally stimulated through training and enrichment activities. Autumn enjoys meeting new people but feels quite nervous around other dogs, so she would benefit from quiet walks where she can stretch her legs. She is looking for an adult-only home where she can settle in at her own pace and demonstrate what an amazing addition she can be to a family. Read more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/crossbreed/3442258. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Ceaser
Six-year-old Ceaser, a Harrier Cross, is a true toy lover at heart. He enjoys going on long walks, using his nose to sniff around and explore, which keeps him fit and mentally stimulated. Ceaser prefers quiet, rural walks and is eager to explore the countryside; however, he can get spooked by livestock, especially cows! He likes socialising with other dogs and would love to have walking companions, but he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. More at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/harrier/1240006. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Doug
Doug is a six-month-old Rottweiler who is a lively and energetic puppy, unaware of his size. He loves cuddles, food, treats, and toys, and he travels well in the car. Doug enjoys exploring new environments, but until he gains more confidence, he prefers to stick to a familiar walking route. He is a friendly boy who would be happy to live with another dog that doesn’t mind a bouncy puppy in their space and can help teach Doug how to adapt to home life. Doug is seeking an adult-only home that he can truly call his own. More info available at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/rottweiler/3551585. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Freddie
Freddie is a one-year-old bundle of joy who will brighten your day with his goofiness and zest for life. He is a German Shepherd brimming with energy and always eager to learn. If you're up for a challenge and enjoy keeping both your mind and body active, Freddie could be the perfect match for you! Freddie is looking for an adult-only home with no other pets. He is working on his social skills and can become a bit frustrated with other dogs. However, with patience and consistent training, he will improve. Freddie is not the type to nap all day; he wants an active and adventurous home where he can keep you on your toes and shower you with tail wags and love. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3468815. Photo: Dogs Trust
