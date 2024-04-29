Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected]
1. Eli
The carers at Dogs Trust describe Eli, a three-year-old Trailhound Cross, as a goofy, hilarious and handsome dog. Eli is known for his unconditional love and loyalty towards his owner. He thrives best in the company of other dogs as they give him the confidence and stability he needs. Therefore, in his next home, Eli must live with another dog to help him transition into home life. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bramble
Bramble is a one-year-old Shih Tzu who is a sweet and amiable boy to the people he knows well. However, he is a bit wary of strangers and unfamiliar things, so he needs some time and patience to build his trust with new people. Once he has formed a strong bond with his new family, he will be the perfect little companion. Bramble would do best in a home located in a not-too-busy area with a secure garden where he can feel safe and build his confidence. He would thrive in the company of young adults aged 15 and over. Bramble needs to be the only dog in the house, but he would love to socialise with some walking buddies. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Kodi
Meet Kodi, an 18-month-old Springer Spaniel who is a loving and sensitive girl. She may take some time to warm up to new people, but once she trusts you, she will shower you with affection and enjoy sitting beside you. Kodi loves playing with tennis balls and becomes quite enthusiastic when playing with her favourite people. However, she is finding it challenging to adjust to the world outside and needs kind and patient owners who can help build her confidence gradually. Ideally, her new home should have a maximum of two adults, as Kodi needs a peaceful environment. While she can socialise with other dogs on walks, she should be the only dog in the home. She cannot live with cats, but other animals may be possible. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Barry
Barry is a friendly and affectionate Staffie who loves to be the centre of attention. He can live with young adults aged 15 years and older but must be the only pet in the house. Barry loves to get attention from people he knows and quickly forms friendships with them. He will bring you his toys and enjoy running around and chasing them. If he is not playing with toys, he will want to cuddle. Barry enjoys a quiet life and does not need to live in a peaceful and tranquil area. He needs a home where he won't be exposed to sudden loud noises and won't be expected to socialise with other dogs frequently. Photo: Dogs Trust