1 . Paul

Paul the Poodle is a sensitive soul, who gets so much joy from other dogs, so his new home must have another canine friend to help show him the ropes. Paul is an adorable, older gent, who enjoys the finer things in life. He enjoys exploring in the garden and have a snooze in the sun. He loves going gentle walks with his canine friends and likes to sniff everywhere he goes. See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/poodle-toy/3581564. Photo: Dogs Trust