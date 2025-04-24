Dogs Trust: 10 dogs looking for a new home in the East Midlands this April

Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are 10 dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
Check out these nine ‘Dogs of the Month for April 2025’ from our friends at Dogs Trust.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Rocky
Rocky is one of life's gentle giants. He is an older English Springer Spaniel Cross who is happy to live in whatever home comes his way. He is looking forward to going on slow adventures that lead to a paddle in the stream and a snooze on the sofa. Once you meet him, he will be your best friend. See more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/spaniel-english-springer/3569516. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Ginny
Ginny the Cocker Spaniel is a sensitive and gentle girl in search of a calm, quiet home. She has so much love to offer, but her new family must be patient and give her the time and space needed to adjust before she reveals her true personality. Once she feels settled, Ginny will show her heart of gold and will make the perfect addition to the right family. Find out more details at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/spaniel-cocker/3565820 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Dakota
Dakota is a gentle Staffie in search of a loving, calm, and patient home to help her settle in and learn her new surroundings. Often described as ‘Simply Divine,’ Dakota has a sensitive nature and is seeking a quiet environment where she can bask in your companionship and receive the affection she truly deserves. See more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/3574429 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Nyx
Six-year-old Nyx can live with adults only, who are willing to invest a little time and patience in building a relationship with him, which is more than worth the wait. Nyx is the perfect combination of his breed, Malinois X Labrador. He has the hiking, adventure, fun and extremely clever side from the Malinois but the cuddly, take up all your sofa, loveable and eat all the snacks Labrador side too. More at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/belgian-shepherd-dog-malinois/1232120 Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.