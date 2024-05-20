Dogs Trust: 10 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in Nottinghamshire

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th May 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 16:40 BST
This May, check out the 10 dogs available for adoption at Dogs Trust East Midlands, all looking for a forever home in Nottinghamshire or beyond!

Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.

Here are 10 dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.

Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.

Be sure to check availability by visiting www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/loughborough

If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected]

1. Blossom

Seven-year-old Blossom is a warm and friendly German Shepherd in search of a forever home with plenty of walks and new adventures. She is great in the car and would make a wonderful companion for someone working from home. Blossom can live with young adults aged 15 and older but isn't comfortable walking in the company of other dogs, so she would need to be the only dog in the house. More info available at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/1238407 Photo: Dogs Trust

2. Carter

Four-year-old Carter is a young, bright, and playful Terrier. He is looking for a home with an endless supply of toys (the squeakier, the better)! Carter can be a bit nervous, so he is looking for owners who can give him lots of support and continue with his positive training methods. Carter is seeking an adult-only home and will need to be the only dog in the house. More info here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/1263522 Photo: Dogs Trust

3. Daisy

9-month-old Daisy the Lurcher is brimming with enthusiasm and is in search of her forever home. Daisy requires adopters who can offer her plenty of mental and physical stimulation. Although still young, Daisy can sometimes find the outside world a little overwhelming. However, with regular socialising, training, and patience, she will grow up to be an affectionate Lurcher. Daisy is seeking an adult-only home and would do best as the only dog in the household. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1266980 Photo: Dogs Trust

4. Dancer

Three-year-old Lurcher Dancer is a dog full of joy and excitement, looking for his forever home. Dancer is quick to form a relationship and has loved meeting everyone while he has been at Dogs Trust. Dancer is a true character and with the right approach would happily be left alone at home for up to five hours at a time once settled in. Dancer can live with young adults (15 and older) but will need to be the only dog in the house. More details here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1261774 Photo: Dogs Trust

