Do you know this man? Police appeal after man stamped on during Retford assault
The incident happened in Bridgegate in Retford on Sunday, May 19, just before 2.30am.
CCTV footage shows a fight breaking out, where one of the suspect’s stamps on a man’s head and then leaves the scene.
Two people have already been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a man that could help them further their inquiries.
Officers are calling on the public’s help to identify the man.
PC Carl Forman, who is investigating the incident, said: “We work extremely hard as a local policing team to ensure that violence is not brought to the streets of Retford.
“When it does, then we will do everything we possibly can to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
“Luckily, the victim in this assault did not sustain serious injuries.
“However, this level of violence will never be tolerated and that is why it is imperative we find the person responsible.
“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our investigation.
“Do you know the man in the picture? Are you the man in the picture? We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0075 of the May 19, 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.