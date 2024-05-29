Do you know this man? Police appeal after man stamped on during Retford assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace after a man was stamped on during an assault in Retford.

The incident happened in Bridgegate in Retford on Sunday, May 19, just before 2.30am.

CCTV footage shows a fight breaking out, where one of the suspect’s stamps on a man’s head and then leaves the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people have already been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

CCTV image released by Nottinghamshire Police.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man that could help them further their inquiries.

Officers are calling on the public’s help to identify the man.

PC Carl Forman, who is investigating the incident, said: “We work extremely hard as a local policing team to ensure that violence is not brought to the streets of Retford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it does, then we will do everything we possibly can to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“Luckily, the victim in this assault did not sustain serious injuries.

“However, this level of violence will never be tolerated and that is why it is imperative we find the person responsible.

“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do you know the man in the picture? Are you the man in the picture? We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”