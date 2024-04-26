Diversity increase in Nottinghamshire Fire Service ‘slow but encouraging’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The service is asking under-represented groups what is stopping them from joining as part of a 10-year plan to recruit from all areas of society.

There has been some success in recruiting more diverse staff over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures show the percentage of firefighters who are women has doubled, from five per cent in 2013 to over 10 per cent in 2023.

Progress to make Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service more diverse has been described as 'slow, but encouraging'. Photo: Submitted

The service’s staff from ethnic minority backgrounds have risen from three to six per cent.

Staff who identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender has risen from two per cent to four per cent.

No specific numbers for the total number of staff were available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new recruitment plan launched in March with an analysis of diversity across Nottinghamshire, so the service can set meaningful targets for each area.

A meeting of the Nottinghamshire and City of Nottingham Fire and Rescue Authority committee on April 26 discussed the plan.

Leila Berry, assistant chief fire officer, said: “It’s been no secret that the sector has faced challenges nationally and locally, particularly within the firefighter cohort.

“Progress has been encouraging but slower than we would like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus groups will be held in Nottingham to discuss perspectives about NFRS and what is stopping people from joining.

Coun Michael Payne (Lab), committee chair, said: “It’s a critical area where we need to stretch and be ambitious.

"We need to hold the mirror up and challenge ourselves.

“Emergency services need the trust of communities and be reflective of them if they are to be relevant.”

Craig Parkin, chief fire officer, agreed the force needed to ‘stop the boom and bust’ – where diverse staff are seconded to the service and later leave.

He said: “The sector has had a lot of negative press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working hard to instil the confidence in communities.

Disabilities are the only diversity area which was less represented in Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue’s staff than a decade ago, falling from six to four per cent.

The committee was told the reason for this wasn’t clear, although people may be reluctant to recognise their conditions as a disability.