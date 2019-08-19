Disruption on M1 between Bolsover and Worksop junctions Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There is 'severe disruption' for motorists on the M1 northbound carriageway. One lane is closed between J29a and J30 due to a vehicle breakdown. One lane is closed between J29a and J30 due to a vehicle breakdown. Mansfield amputee wants to walk cricket pitch boundary for charity Missing Shane has links to Sutton, Mansfield, Kirkby and Bulwell