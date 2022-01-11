Now taking place in spring, early summer and late summer, the Welbeck Abbey state room tours offer visitors the opportunity to see the beautiful interiors.

The guided tours include six of the state rooms that were used to entertain royalty, dignitaries and politicians.

These rooms include a gothic plasterwork ceiling; the vibrantly coloured, tapestry lined ‘Red Drawing Room’; and the De László room, named after the society painter Philip de László who was a regular visitor.

Welbeck Abbey have released tickets for their state room tours.

The tours also include rooms used by the Cavalier and royalist William Cavendish in the 17th Century.

The tours lead through to an extraordinary curved corridor, library, and chapel - regarded as some of the greatest decorative ensemble from the arts and crafts movement in an aristocratic house in Britain.

As well as viewing the architecture and interior design in the Abbey, visitors will be able to see works from the historic Portland Collection of art.

With just 16 tickets per tour and adequate time to spend in each room, the Welbeck Abbey state room tours offer a very special experience to explore this historical hidden gem.

The tour will allow visitors to discover some of the earliest rooms at Welbeck Abbey, which date back to the 17th century.

Tickets for the 2022 Welbeck Abbey state room tours cost £30 per person.

The tours will run twice daily between March 29 to April 16; June 21 to July 12; and August 23 to September 11.