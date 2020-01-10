Discount supermarket Lidl plans store in Worksop town centre

Discount supermarket Lidl plans to build a 2,000 sq metre store in Worksop town centre - alongside a drive-through coffee shop.

The cut-price shopping giant plans to build the new store on the corner of Carlton and Blyth Road - the same location Tesco had hoped to build a multi-million pound store four years ago.

An artist's impression of the store

Lidl also hopes to build 71 houses on the site - with more details to be released at a future date.

Two houses on Blyth Road have been earmarked for demolition to provide via a signal-controlled junction access just south of North Nottinghamshire College.

A customer carpark will be provided with 154 spaces.

Tesco were forced to ditch plans for their Carlton Road store in 2015 due to falling sales as it announced the closure of 43 stores and multiple job losses.

In a statement on behalf of Lidl ID Planning say discussions are also underway to find operators for a proposed small retail unit on the site.

They wrote: “Lidl are not represented in Worksop and as evidenced from the public consultation exhibition a number of their shoppers live in Worksop and are inconvenienced and have to drive to other towns to shop at Lidl such as stores in Shirebrook to the south west and Doncaster to the north.

“Lidl want to provide their shoppers with their offer in Worksop and in doing so provide an alternative to Aldi.

“This would enhance local consumer choice.”

To view the plans in full click HERE.