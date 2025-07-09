'Disappointing' news as Worksop, Retford and Langold water parks close

Bassetlaw Council announced the closure of all three Splash Parks in Worksop, Retford, and Langold until the water quality can be restored to a high standard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the news on Facebook, on www.facebook.com/BassetlawDC, a council spokesperson shared: “This isn’t going to be easy to hear, but we have some disappointing news about our Splash Parks in Retford, Worksop and Langold.

“The safety of people using our Splash Parks is extremely important to us, so we test the water regularly to make sure it is clean and safe to play in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, we have been carrying out enhanced water testing at the Splash Parks and unfortunately, the most recent tests have generated results that do not meet the high standards needed for the parks to remain open.”

Bassetlaw Council announced the closure of all three Splash Parks in Worksop, Retford, and Langold until the water quality can be restored to a high standard.

Continuing over the next few days, council workers will be busy flushing the systems and disinfecting the spray heads in all the splash parks.

This is in preparation for a scheduled re-testing of all parks.

The results are expected to be received within 7 to 10 days after the testing on Thursday, July 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson added: “We appreciate that it is disappointing not to have our Splash Parks open while the weather is so nice, but the safety of everyone using these popular facilities is our main concern.

“Once again, we are sorry that we have been forced to close the Splash Parks, but please know that we are working hard with our external partners to have them open as soon as possible.”

The council disabled comments on the Facebook post due to what they described as a “large number of comments” received on this issue, with many of these being “abusive” – but encouraged residents to submit feedback at bassetlaw.gov.uk if they were dissatisfied with the service.