Disabled Worksop athlete wins silver at world para championships to add to his gold

Rafi Solaiman was taking part in the 100 metre RR3 frame running final, narrowly missing out on another gold, by .1 of a second to his team GB counterpart.

Rafi was 12 years old when he suffered a stroke which led to a devastating brain haemorrhage and left him hospitalised for months, needing to learn to walk and speak again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not to be deterred young Rafi was able to take up the sport of frame running, thanks to an initial grant from the Boparan Charitable Trust. Rafi’s grit and determination has seen him not look back, competing around the world.

Rafi Solaiman

Rafi was recently honoured at the Boparan Charitable Trusts Bright Star Ball in London and has subsequently been announced as the latest ambassador for the charity.

Gareth Aston, Director of the Boparan Charitable Trust said: “It is truly inspiring to have seen the journey of Rafi and his amazing spirit for sport and life. We cannot wait to work with him further to help other young people.”

Rafi said: “Thank you to the Boparan Trust for their support of my first frame runner and also for their heartfelt reception at the Bright Star Ball. The charity makes a massive difference to so many lives across the UK. I would urge everyone to learn more about the trust and to get behind the charity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement