News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Disabled Worksop athlete wins silver at world para championships to add to his gold

An inspirational disabled athlete from Worksop has notched up a Silver Medal at the World Para Athletic Championship in Paris, to go with his previous gold medal.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read

Rafi Solaiman was taking part in the 100 metre RR3 frame running final, narrowly missing out on another gold, by .1 of a second to his team GB counterpart.

Rafi was 12 years old when he suffered a stroke which led to a devastating brain haemorrhage and left him hospitalised for months, needing to learn to walk and speak again.

Not to be deterred young Rafi was able to take up the sport of frame running, thanks to an initial grant from the Boparan Charitable Trust. Rafi’s grit and determination has seen him not look back, competing around the world.

Rafi SolaimanRafi Solaiman
Rafi Solaiman
Most Popular
Read More
Green light to repair historic structure near Worksop after thieves stole all th...

Rafi was recently honoured at the Boparan Charitable Trusts Bright Star Ball in London and has subsequently been announced as the latest ambassador for the charity.

Gareth Aston, Director of the Boparan Charitable Trust said: “It is truly inspiring to have seen the journey of Rafi and his amazing spirit for sport and life. We cannot wait to work with him further to help other young people.”

Rafi said: “Thank you to the Boparan Trust for their support of my first frame runner and also for their heartfelt reception at the Bright Star Ball. The charity makes a massive difference to so many lives across the UK. I would urge everyone to learn more about the trust and to get behind the charity.”

To learn more about the work of the Boparan Charitable Trust visit www.theboparancharitabletrust.com

Related topics:WorksopParisLondon