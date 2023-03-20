News you can trust since 1895
Disabled access details for venues across Bassetlaw revealed in new guide

Bassetlaw District Council has partnered with the UK’s leading provider of detailed disabled access information to promote accessible venues within the district.

By Kate Mason
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT- 1 min read

The Council has worked with AccessAble to create Detailed Access Guides to more than 50 venues across Worksop, Retford, Harworth and Tuxford, which include car parks, cafes, libraries, museums, shopping areas, parks, tourist attractions, and bus stations.

The website features facts, figures and photographs to help residents and visitors plan their journeys to and around the district, covering everything from parking facilities and hearing loops, to walking distances and accessible toilets.

Councillor Sue Shaw, Cabinet Member for Health and Community Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “As a council we are fully committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive society in which nobody is disadvantaged. An important part of delivering on this promise is highlighting the accessibility of our town centres so that we can reduce the number of barriers that may prevent people from visiting.

“We also want to create a place where people feel comfortable and are reassured by the ease of access to facilities that can be used by everyone with dignity and confidence.”

David Livermore, Director of Business Development at AccessAble, said: “We were delighted to work in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council to create Access Guides to venues in the district. The AccessAble website and App will enhance the experience for everyone, giving people access to crucial detail on the go. We hope that other organisations will look to follow the council’s example and partner with us in our mission to enable disabled people to have greater freedom in exploring local venues.”

View Bassetlaw District’s Accessibility Guide here

