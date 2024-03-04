Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The campaign began with a petition signed by almost 500 Dinnington residents, calling on LINK, who make decisions about banking needs in a local community, to revisit an assessment they made in early 2023 that ruled that Dinnington did not meet the criteria to receive a banking hub.

Alexander Stafford MP has worked with local Conservative Ward Councillors Sophie Dack, Julz Hall and Ben Whomersley to secure the banking hub on Dinnington High Street.

Alexander helped ward councillors secure a meeting with LINK executives and joined Cllrs Hall and Dack on a walkabout on Laughton Road, highlighting to LINK the number of businesses on the high street and the positive impact a banking hub would have in the context of the upcoming high street regeneration investment.

Last year, Alexander secured £12m from the government to overhaul the market place on the high street. As Rotherham Council looks to engage new businesses to fill the as-yet-unbuilt new retail units, a banking hub will be a significant advantage to anyone looking to invest in the town.

Commenting, Alexander said: "I am absolutely delighted that the Local Conservatives have been successful in their campaign to secure a Banking Hub for Dinnington High Street and I am proud to have played a pivotal role in this.

Under the Conservatives, Dinnington is making phenomenal progress and this new banking hub will complement the £12m I secured for the high street regeneration, providing an essential resource for businesses and residents.

The future is bright for Dinnington and I will never stop making the case for the things that matter to my constituents."

Cllr Julz Hall said: "As a local business owner, I am thrilled that we have secured a banking hub for our area.

“This will give people a reason to visit our high street and I really hope it will encourage them to buy coffee from an independent café and visit some of our shops while they are here."