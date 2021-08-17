In 2017 there were 14 home births across Rotherham, and in 2020 this number had risen to 47 – a rise of more than 200 per cent.

Ellie-Jae Bingham, from Dinnington, who had her second baby Arias at home, said it was something she had always wanted to do.

“I never really thought it was a safe possibility until my midwife told me just how safe it really was,” she said.

Ellie-Jae Bingham' partner Luke with baby Arias and his older sibling Noah.

"Having had a hospital water birth with my first and it all going safe and well she said there was no reason at all why I couldn’t have a home birth. I was over the moon.

“I hired a pool to have at home but it was just amazing. The midwives got here super fast with my pain relief. They were both so prepared, friendly and professional, making me feel super at ease and relaxed.

“With my little girl making such a speedy entrance I didn’t end up using my pool, however I would do it all over again.

“The vibe and calmness of being in your own surroundings whilst bringing life into the world was literally the most amazing feeling ever.

“Being able to just go and jump into my own bed, my own fresh clothes and no faffing around in a hospital bag also just made afterbirth super chilled.

“I would 100 per cent recommend a home birth to anyone who is thinking about one and has been told it’s safe to do so.