Clowne and Dinnington are to benefit from faster broadband as BeFibre reveals it has invested £100million of private funding to support its national roll out.

BeFibre will shortly move a team of broadband engineers into the two areas as the firm prepares to deliver fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connectivity for approximately 6,800 properties in Clowne, and 11,000 in Dinnington.

BeFibre will offer download and upload speeds up to 13 times faster than the fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) coverage that currently spans the majority of the UK.

Dinnington and Clowne residents will benefit from faster broadband later this year.

This means the ability to download a one-hour TV programme in seven seconds, or 500 Spotify songs in 25 seconds, according to BeFibre.

Charlie Ruddy, chief executive at BeFibre, said: “We’re here to bust through the jargon and show communities how their worlds can really be upgraded with next-generation broadband.

“Think of the ability to upload 100 Instagram photos in five seconds or an entire new-release PS5 game in only 14 minutes – all without any connectivity worries when you’re trying to work efficiently from home on a video call.

“These are the connectivity demands that increasingly busy homes and businesses are rightfully placing on their broadband providers, only to usually be met by the buffering ‘wheel of doom’. We’re here to deliver the performance improvements customers are looking for.

“We’re providing local communities with a fit-for-the-future infrastructure that delivers the guaranteed speeds people need now and for years to come. This is a brand-new network that will leave a positive legacy in society.”