Derbyshire's Jasmine hoping to lift Miss British Isles crown

A young Derbyshire woman could be named Miss British Isles after she was scouted to be a model on social media.

Jasmine Elliott, from Whitwell, is competing across the border as Miss Sheffield in the Miss British Isles competition, which takes place on Monday, May 27

The 21-year-old, who works as a member of cabin crew, had never considered she could be a model before.

She said: “I was contacted through my social media and they messaged me.

“And we had a quick chat with me and asked if I was interested and if I would like to give it a go. It was completely out of the blue.”

She added: “Being from Whitwell where there is nothing around here to do with modelling. It’s quite alien.”

If Jasmine is successful she will get a year long modelling contract and £3,000 prize money.