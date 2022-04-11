Best friends Aimée Burnell, 14, and Freya Hodkin, 15, both 1st Whitwell Scouts and East Scarsdale District Explorers, have been chosen to go on a trip more than 5,500 miles away to South Korea.

The pair will travel to SaeManGeum, Jeollabuk-do, for the World Scout Jamboree taking place on August 1 to 12 to embark on a huge adventure realising their dreams and making friends with people from all over the world.

To attend, Aimée and Freya had to endure a gruelling selection process including a thorough personal statement and a selection day where they had to complete activities under observation.

Pictured: Aimée Burnell, and Freya Hodkin.

At the beginning of the year it was revealed that only Freya had been chosen to go, but the district commissioner pushed for an extra place for Aimée to attend too.

Aimée’s mum, Gemma Burnell, said: “Aimée was happy for Freya, but she was really upset that she hadn’t been chosen - so when she got picked to go as well she was really excited.”

But the hard work isn’t over as they have to raise £7,000, or £3,500 each, to cover their travel fees and additional money to help other Scouts from less fortunate countries to attend.

Gemma, who works at Sherwood Forest Centre Parcs, added: “With them both going, obviously now it means as a small village we've got twice as much money to raise.

“We're just doing whatever we can to try and support them - obviously the more we can raise the less we'll have to find ourselves in the end.”

Aimée and Freya have plenty of events lined up to reach their goals, including selling sweets and hotdogs at an Easter Fayre at the Worksop Cricket Club this Saturday (April 9) from 11 to 3, as well as another Easter event at Whitwell Community Centre on April 16 from 6pm.

1st Whitwell Scouts and Bolsover District Council have also given both the girls £200 each to start them on their journey.

Aimée said: “It would mean a lot to go because we really want to go and see how other people live from all around the world and do their Scouting.”

Both their families and friends are doing what they can to help the pair reach their goal to attend the event, with Freya’s mum Julie growing fruits and vegetables to sell and turn into jams, and her dad Chris selling bags of firewood.

Aimée’s family are collecting tombola prizes, baking goods and getting crafty activities sorted for next week’s Easter event at the community centre.

Gemma said: “I didn’t know how on earth we were going to raise all that money at first, but now we've got a plan in place it’s feeling more possible.

“Aimée’s never been away on her own abroad so I've been a little bit worried.

“Last time she went on camp she left her toothbrush and that’s not too bad - but it’s a bit different if it’s her passport."

Together, Aimée and Freya said: “We really appreciate all the help and support we have received so far, and hope we can keep the momentum going into next year.”

