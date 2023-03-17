Delight as ‘good’ primary school near Worksop wins praise from watchdog

It was just one of the positive aspects highlighted by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted following a visit to The Forest View Academy, Walesby Lane, New Ollerton.

The school, part of The Forge Trust, was rated good in every category – education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management – for an overall rating of good.

The newly published inspection report, following a two-day visit in January, said: “Pupils love attending this school. They arrive on time each morning and are keen to learn. They get on very well together, helping and looking after each other. Their relationships with adults are warm and respectful. Pupils typically describe the school as being calm, safe and comforting. They agree that ‘new pupils are always welcome.”

Ruth Harrison, The Forest View Academy principal, celebrates the good Ofsted report with pupils.

The school has about 225 pupils, aged seven to 11, and Ofsted highlighted the school’s “comprehensive programme of activities” which “enrich the curriculum”.

The report said: “Staff help pupils do their best. Pupils know how staff expect them to behave and most pupils conduct themselves very well.

Highlighting how “leaders have placed a strong emphasis on improving reading”, the report said: “Pupils enjoy reading books from different genres and authors.

The report said: “In most subjects, the curriculum is ambitious and well thought out. Subject leaders identify precisely what they want pupils to know and when. Teachers choose suitable ways to deliver new subject knowledge.

“There is a strong team spirit among the staff.”

Welcoming the outcome, Ruth Harrison, academy principal, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of the inspection. We have incredibly hard-working children who are taught by a very dedicated team of adults.

“The inspection team acknowledged how hard we have worked with reading and the positive impact it is having on outcomes for children.”

To further improve, the school leaders were urged to ensure “the curriculum in all subjects is planned carefully and implemented effectively so pupils remember what they learn”, “pupils understand the different British values and why they are important” and “their actions to improve the school focus precisely on what needs to get better”.